Uncertainty Looms As Tob Cohen’s Sister Leaves Country Before Burial

Ms Gabrielle Van Straten, the sister of murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, has left the country alongside her husband one day before the scheduled burial of the tycoon.

The couple flew out on Saturday citing personal reasons and expired stay in the country, according to their lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

Gabrielle was expected to attend the burial alongside close family members and Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu, who is a key suspect in the murder of her brother.

This comes at a time Sarah Wairimu’s application seeking permission to attend Cohen’s funeral will be ruled on Monday hours before the ceremony.

In her application, through her lawyer Phillip Murgor, Sarah requested to be released to attend the late tycoon’s interment.

She is seeking orders to be escorted to the Jewish cemetery where the late Cohen will be laid to rest.

Lawyer Philip Murgor urged the court to hear the plea as a matter of urgency so that his client is not “denied of her right to accord her husband a decent burial and pay her last respects.”

He further noted that the burial will be held at 2 pm on Monday in a private affair and only family members will be present.

