Man, 50, Dies After Being Run Over By Police Vehicle In Lamu

A 50-year-old man died on Sunday morning after he was hit by a police vehicle at Subira on the Lamu-Garsen road.

According to local media reports, the deceased, Mwangi Dorcas, was riding his motorcycle heading towards Hindi when a driver of the police van hit him before speeding off.

The driver of the vehicle, belonging to Mokowe Police station, is suspected to have been drunk during the incident.

Read: Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Denies Threatening Woman Allegedly Pregnant By Him

Mokowe OCS Bisengi confirmed the incident saying police have launched investigations into the incident before any action is taken against the driver.

The body of the deceased was taken Mpeketoni Hospital mortuary.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu