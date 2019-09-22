Model Shames Willy Paul For Rudely Demanding Phone Number [Screenshots]

Willy Paul’s attempt to get a phone number from an apparent model crush was recently shut down after the woman exposed him for being aggressive and rude.

In screenshots that have gone viral on social media, the lass, Sheerow-Flawless, was trying to start a conversation when Pozee demanded her contacts.

“Mkunaji” as he is popularly known couldn’t take a no for an answer which offended the model.

She took to her insta stories to expose Pozee for being rude.

However, the post elicited mixed reactions with a section of netizens blaming her for sliding into Pozee’s DM first.

To defend herself from the bashing she wrote, “This is my page on one pays me over here so no one should talk smack over here especially out to me!!so whatever your position I this life if you don’t respect me idgaf about you and that’s so yeah I’m outta this place lmao room for something called Rude in dis bi***.”

Pozee, who is slowly carving his niche in the secular world, recently released “Chuchuma” song that features twerking models.

Prior to releasing the video, the Saldido Records boss had asked girls with big derrieres to contact him for auditions.

“Would you like to be in my next video?? Are you a female with a big a**** and sexy body??? Speak up tumalizane, ” he wrote.

The model in question might have been late in sending her “application”, who knows?

