in NEWS

Man Dies In Tanzania While Proposing To Girlfriend Under Water – Photos

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were on holiday, staying in a submerged cabin

169 Views

Mr Weber with the engagement ring before he drowned. [PHOTO/ COURTESY OF MS ANTOINE'S FILM]

An American man drowned this week while proposing to his girlfriend under water while in holiday.

According to reports by the BBC, Steven Weber and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine were on holiday in Pemba Islands, Tanzania, staying in a submerged cabin.

Mr Weber decided to surprise Ms Antoine by diving outside the cabin and pressing a proposal note against the transparent walls of the cabin asking her to marry him.

“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you… BUT everything I love about you, I love more EVERYDAY,” read the note according to a footage filmed by Ms Antoine.

Mr Weber’s not as filmed by the girlfriend, Ms Antoine.

He later pulled an engagement ring from his shorts and showed it to Ms Antoine, then swam out of view before he could get an answer, which Ms Antoine says would have been “a million times, yes”.

Mr Weber with the engagement ring before he drowned. [PHOTO/ COURTESY OF MS ANTOINE’S FILM]
In a Facebook post, Ms Antoine says that Mr Weber never emerged from the waters after the proposal.

Read: Veteran Nigerian Actress Patience Ozokwo Celebrates 61st Birthday In Style (Photos)

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruellest twist of fate imaginable,” she wrote.

“I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together.”

The love birds had booked four nights at the resort’s (Manta Resort) underwater room, which lies approximately 250 metres from the shore.

“It is with the deepest regret that we inform that a fatal accident occurred at The Manta Resort on Thursday 19 September, 2019,” the resort said in a statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

nabayet, otile brown

Lady At The Center Of Otile Brown’s Break Up With Ethiopian Bae Speaks [Photos]
mombasa gangsters

Man, 50, Dies After Being Run Over By Police Vehicle In Lamu