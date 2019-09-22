Man Dies In Tanzania While Proposing To Girlfriend Under Water – Photos

An American man drowned this week while proposing to his girlfriend under water while in holiday.

According to reports by the BBC, Steven Weber and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine were on holiday in Pemba Islands, Tanzania, staying in a submerged cabin.

Mr Weber decided to surprise Ms Antoine by diving outside the cabin and pressing a proposal note against the transparent walls of the cabin asking her to marry him.

“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you… BUT everything I love about you, I love more EVERYDAY,” read the note according to a footage filmed by Ms Antoine.

He later pulled an engagement ring from his shorts and showed it to Ms Antoine, then swam out of view before he could get an answer, which Ms Antoine says would have been “a million times, yes”.

In a Facebook post, Ms Antoine says that Mr Weber never emerged from the waters after the proposal.

Read: Veteran Nigerian Actress Patience Ozokwo Celebrates 61st Birthday In Style (Photos)

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruellest twist of fate imaginable,” she wrote.

“I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together.”

The love birds had booked four nights at the resort’s (Manta Resort) underwater room, which lies approximately 250 metres from the shore.

“It is with the deepest regret that we inform that a fatal accident occurred at The Manta Resort on Thursday 19 September, 2019,” the resort said in a statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu