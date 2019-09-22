Lady At The Center Of Otile Brown’s Break Up With Ethiopian Bae Speaks [Photos]

Peggy, a Kenyan woman believed to have been the cause of Otile Brown’s breakup with Ethiopian beauty Nabayet, has opened up about her relationship with the singer.

In a recent interview with a local media, the Germany-based businesswoman dismissed the reports saying that she has never been intimate with the R&B singer.

Peggy, however, admitted that Otile invited her to his hotel room, while in one of his tours in the country sometime in April, but as a friend.

“I was friends with him on Instagram, before he came to Germany for his tour, he invited me to his hotel and I agreed, that was in April this year. As you can see in the screenshots it didn’t come to a point where we met,’ she said.

She maintained that the “Chaguo La Moyo” crooner is “just a friend”, adding that she will never make out with him.

The revelations come at a time the singer is making attempts to rekindle the lost love with Nabayet.

Recently, Otile released a song dubbed “Nabayet” which was a form of apology.

However, Nabbi, as she is popularly known, stated that it will take more than a song to win her love again.

“Dear in-laws, y’all are the sweetest and I have seen your kind words and wavering support since day one and I have no idea what I did to deserve such love. However, love is not a game, heartbreak is not a joke. It’s going to take a lit more than a song to heal and rekindle.

My heart will always be at for him but unfortunately, life has brought us here. I appreciate the effort, I really do. It takes one hell of a man to put aside pride and apologize.

Maybe one day we will cross paths again. OB I am forever grateful for you. I will always be praying for your success and wishing you all the best in life,” she said.

Before Nabbi, Otile used to date socilite Vera Sidika.

The two broke up after Otile asked her for money to buy a car.

