Shock As Gangsters Petrol-bomb Kirinyaga Church In Daring Raid

Residents of Difathas village in Kirinyaga County were on Sunday morning left in shock after gangsters raided and hurled home-made petrol bombs at a local church burning it to a crisp.

According to Reverend Isaack Kiringa of the Full Gospel Life Mission Church, property worth over Ksh1 million was destroyed during the incident.

“We lost property worth more than Sh1 million. Nothing was salvaged,” he said.

He said that efforts by the locals to contain the fire proved futile as the inferno spread very fast.

“We were overwhelmed. It consumed everything including chairs and crosses. It was terrible,” he added.

Over 200 worshippers, who attended a Sunday service at the church, were forced to camp outside as the bishop urged the police to bring the culprits to book.

“We never thought anyone could dare burn a church where people worship the living God. They did the unthinkable. They completely destroyed the church and left worshipers in the cold. They should repent.”

The motive for the attack was not immediately established.

Kirinyaga East police boss Anthony Wanjuu confirmed the incident. He asked residents to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

In another shocking incident, thieves are said to have broken into Ibara Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira county before getting away with the holy wine and bread meant for the church’s quarterly eucharist.

During the Friday night incident, the thieves also stole church equipment, including speakers and pews.

“The back and front doors were broken. The thieves ransacked the church and stole all the essential church items,” said Evans Ariga, a church elder.

Following the incident, members held their Sabbath service outside the church building.

Elder Ariga confirmed that the church leadership had reported the matter to the police in Keroka.

“We have placed it on their hands to conduct investigations. But in the spirit of Christianity, we wish to urge anybody who did this to be touched by the Holy Spirit, repent and return the items, lest he live with a curse,” he said.

