Vanessa Mdee Unfollows Ex-lover Juma Jux On Instagram

Tanzanian popstar Vanessa Mdee is done looking at cute photos of her ex, Juma Jux and his new lover Nayika.

The Cash Madame star unfollowed long time lover on Instagram which is a big deal in the times that we are living in.

Vanessa told her followers that she and Jux broke up months ago but chose to keep things hush hush.

They got their “in-laws” a little bit more confused after they released a hit dubbed Sumaku.

Fans later learned that the song was recorded way before they ended things.

Anyway, ending a relationship is one thing and moving on is another. In this case, Vanessa found out about Jux’s new beau on Instagram.

This she confessed on Instagram live.

The exes have however said that they will always have love for each other.

In fact, Jux in a recent interview confessed to still having feelings for Vanessa.

