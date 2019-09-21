Gor Mahia Defender Shafik Batambuze Pleads For Medical Help

Shafik Batambuze picked up a left knee injury sometime last season. He aggravated the same this year in a CAF Champions League match against Aigle Noir of Burundi.

After several scans the doctor advised a surgery, but this is yet to happen due to lack of finances.

A desperate Batambuze is now seeking any available help so that he can undergo the procedure at the Kenyatta National Hospital at a cost of Kshs 350,000.

“I understand that the club is having financial problems, but I need this surgery so that I can play again. This situation is taking a toll on me,” the Ugandan told Kahawa Tungu.

Ordinary the club should take the responsibility of footing the bill but Gor Mahia is broke, according to treasurer Sally Bollo.

“The situation is dire. We have not even paid salary,” Sally said.

