Court To Decide On Monday If Sarah Will Attend Husband’s Burial

Sarah Wairimu’s application seeking permission to attend her late husband, Tob Cohen’s funeral will be ruled on hours before the ceremony.

In her application, through her lawyer Phillip Murgor, Sarah requested to be released to attend the late tycoon’s interment.

She is seeking orders to be escorted to the Jewish cemetery where the late Cohen will be laid to rest.

Lawyer Philip Murgor urged the court to hear the plea as a matter of urgency so that his client is not “denied of her right to accord her husband a decent burial and pay her last respects.”

He further noted that the burial will be held at 2 pm on Monday in a private affair and only family members will be present.

In an earlier letter addressed to Chiromo Mortuary, Sarah’s lawyer had uploaded a copy of the couple’s marriage certificate to prove that they are were still married at the time of Cohen’s death.

The court ruled that Wairimu’s petition to be allowed to attend the burial will be heard on Monday.

On Friday, Murgor skipped the reading of Cohen’s will after Sarah alleged that its contents had been “severely compromised.”

Speaking to The Standard, Murgor stated: “My client and the deceased were embroiled in a divorce case pending in court. Among the contested properties is their house that is worth Ksh. 400million, which should be shared equally.”

Sarah, who is the prime suspect in the murder of Cohen, is currently being held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison after a court-ordered that she be detained for 10 days as police complete investigations.

