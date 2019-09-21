Veteran Nigerian Actress Patience Ozokwo Celebrates 61st Birthday In Style (Photos)

Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwo who is best known as Mama G is living her best life.

Mama G recently celebrated 61 years of existence and what best way to do it than travel to the United States.

The Nollywood actress was grateful for life and the gift of a granddaughter, born some three years ago.

“It’s a brand new year for me and I can’t keep calm. God has been so good to me. I am grateful for life and good health. Grateful for family and friends. Grateful for my wonderful fans all over the world.

My prayer to God today is that I will continue to shine His light wherever I go and in whatever I do. My heart desire is to touch and impact lives, make a difference and love unconditionally. So help me God. Happy birthday to me,” she captioned a photo taken outside the Trump International Hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Patience Ozokwo. MFR (@patienceozokwo) on Sep 13, 2019 at 10:25pm PDT

The actress cum musician, has three biological kids and five adopted children.

Her biggest regret she says is the fact that she did not marry the man of her choice and did not remarry after her spouse passed on in 2000.

