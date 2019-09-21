Kibra Residents Show Up In Numbers As Mariga Heightens His Campaigns [Photos]

Jubilee flagbearer in the upcoming Kibra polls, McDonald Mariga, has on Saturday taken his campaigns to the next level.

According to the photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, Mariga conducted door to door campaigns in the region to lure the constituents to support him.

Mariga is noted to have addressed residents from Makina, Laini Saba, Sarangombe, Lindi and Woodley wards at Nyayo Stadium.

He affirmed the constituents that he will delve into development matter while promising to improve their lives.

Earlier in the week, Jubilee Party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed him for ahead of the polls.

Mariga has been facing hurdles since he declared interest in the seat following the death of Ken Okoth.

At the beginning, his name was missing from the IEBC voters’ register, but after he was later cleared, a petition was lodged to oppose his nomination

Mariga is facing it off with ODM’s Imran Okoth who has also received support from Jubilee members.

