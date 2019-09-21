M-Pesa Shops Will Not Accept Old Ksh1,000 Notes After Thursday

Safaricom shops will not take the old Ksh1,000 notes from next week Thursday ahead of the September 30 deadline.

In a memo sent across the country, the country affirmed that they wouldn’t receive the old generation notes.

“Safaricom will not take old notes after September 26, to allow us bank in time,” stated the statement.

According to the CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge, all the older generation notes will be valueless after September 30.

Addressing the media, Mr Njoroge, who has been on a countrywide campaign to sensitize people ahead of the deadline, affirmed that there are enough new generation notes in circulation, urging Kenyans to take advantage of the deadline to replace old notes.

He further noted that about 100 million pieces of the old Ksh1000 notes have been returned to the CBK by end of August ahead of September 30 deadline.

Last week, the governor asked Kenyans to remind their mothers and grandmothers on the deadline.

CBK tweeted: “Our mothers and grandmothers are epic savers. They may have some money around their homes.

“Please check on them and remind them of the deadline of September 30 for exchanging the older Sh 1000 notes,” CBK concluded.

