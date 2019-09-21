Harambee Stars Players Yet To Be Paid For AFCON Win Over Tanzania

Harambee Stars players are yet to be rewarded for the win against Tanzania in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations four months ago.

Stars players were promised Kshs 250,000 each as a winning bonus but to date the ministry of sports is yet to release the money.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president told Kahawa Tungu that there’s nothing much they can do but hope the ministry will honor the pledge.

“The playing unit and the technical bench are supposed to get Kshs 10million for the win from the ministry, but the money is yet to be released by the ministry,” Mwendwa said.

Kenya beat Tanzania 3-2 in their only win of the 2019 AFCON.

