Unvetted Gun Holders Given 10 Days To Surrender Without Facing Prosecution

The government has given unvetted gun holders 10 days to surrender their illegal firearms in anonymity without prosecution.

Speaking on Saturday during the International Peace Day, the Director of the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms (KNFP) Mohamed Amin, called on all illegal gun holders to capitalize on this amnesty period to avoid prosecution.

He made the announcement during the event that marked as Africa Amnesty month on voluntary surrender of illegal firearms.

According to the governmernt, they have so far seized 8000 firearms from civilians over the last year.

It is reported that the firearms will be destroye by KNFP and the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA), in accordance with the provisions of the Nairobi protocol on Small Arms and Light weapons.

In July, Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai issued an arrest warrant for over 4,000 gun holders who failed to surrender their firearms.

He noted that a total of 9,398 registered gun owners were vetted and 6,958 cleared in the process that also uncovered ‘peculiar lapses and procedural improprieties in the acquisition, use, possession, and transfer of firearms.’

However, 4,407 registered gun holders did not present themselves for the mandatory vetting exercise that was to ascertain the authenticity and proficiency of their licenses.

