Bongo Star Ali Kiba Tells Why Wife Is Back In Mombasa Amid Divorce Rumours

Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba or King Kiba is spilling the beans when it comes to his troubled marriage.

Rumours are strife that his marriage with Amina Khalef is on the rocks.

It is said that Amina could not get along with her in-laws who all live in Kiba’s mansion.

The Mombasa born lass is also said to have learnt of Kiba’s cheating ways during their marriage.

But according to the crooner, Amina is back in Kenya for work.

“Ni kweli kweli mimi na mke wangu tuna ugomvi wa hapa na pale ni kawaida kwa familia. Na niliweza kumridisha kwao mimi mwenyewe na sikumrudisha kwamba tumegombana wala nini, nilikuwa na safari ya kwenda Europe nikaona basi kwa nini nisimrudishe kazini wakati mimi niko Europe.

Alikuwa ananiambia yuko bored anataka afanye kazi sababu kasoma kichwa chake kitalala na nikaona ni vizuri kumweka kazini wakati mimi siko nyumbani,” Ali Kiba told Diva The Bawse.

While they are currently going through a rough patch, the star mentioned that they are working through things as every married couple does.

He also noted that most of the things making rounds on the interwebs are lies.

“Mengi yaliyosemwa ni mambo ambayo watu wameongezea katika mitandao, wanataka kuonekana kwamba wanaelewa kila kitu. Kuna wengine wanasema sijui mambo ya ushirikina, uchawi hivyo ni vitu vinavyostaajabisha sana,” he asserted.

The two exchanged nuptials at a lavish wedding ceremony that is said to have cost a whooping Sh50 million.

