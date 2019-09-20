Revealed: Late Tycoon Tob Cohen Co-owned Kitisuru Home With Wife Sarah Wairimu

Murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen co-owned the Kitisuru home with his wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

A sworn affidavit dated May 18, 2007, has revealed that the two jointly purchased a plot — LR Number. 2951/449 — situated at Farasi Lane Off Ngecha Road and began developing it by erecting a dwelling house in June, 2007.

The property was registered in the name of “Tob Cohen” as agreed between the couple that solemnised their union in a Kikuyu customary Ceremony that was held on July 1, 2006.

“THAT by virtue of our marriage the aforesaid plot is jointly ours and each party has an equal right or claim over the same, ” the affidavit signed by Cohen and Ms Wairimu reads in part.

The details come amid a tussle over the inheritance of the late Cohen’s property.

Read: Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu In Court Seeking To Attend His Burial On Monday

On Friday, Kirundi and Co Advocates declined to reveal the contents of late Dutch businessman’s will to the media, saying they were part of a court process.

Lawyer Chege Kirundi, the custodian of the will, said the media was gagged and he, therefore, would not divulge the contents.

However, reports indicate that Ms Wairimu, who is the prime suspect in Cohen’s murder, won’t inherit any of the late husband’s property.

Cohen’s sister, Gabrielle van Straten, will inherit 50 per cent of the tycoon’s property in Kitisuru.

25 per cent will be inherited by Gabriel’s children, and the other 25 per cent inherited by the children of Cohen’s brother, Benard Cohen.

Read Also: Sarah Wairimu Refuses To Attend Cohen’s Will Reading, Claims It’s Compromised

Earlier, Ms Wairimu, through her lawyer, Philip Murgor contested the will saying that she has reason to believe that it has been compromised.

She has now vowed to seek legal redress over the matter saying as a widow she is entitled to a share of her late husband’s property.

Ms Wairimu, who is being held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison, is said to have hired Peter Karanja, estranged husband to Gilgil MP Martha Martha Wangari, to help her eliminate Cohen.

Karanja is in police custody as police investigate M-pesa transactions and other communications between him and Ms Wairimu.

Cohen’s body was retrieved from an underground water tank at his Kitisuru home last week on Friday, over a month after he went missing.

Read Also: Dutch Tycoon Tob Cohen’s Wife, Sister Agree To Bury Him On Monday

DCI boss George Kinoti upon discovering the body told reporters that the 71-year-old billionaire died a “gruesome” death.

“It is a gruesome murder, they took their time to kill innocent Cohen,” said Kinoti.

“He was bound; legs, hands and neck before he was murdered and then they hid him in an underground water tank. They took their time, ” he added.

Cohen will be laid to rest on Monday next week at a private ceremony at a Jewish Cemetery around 2pm.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu