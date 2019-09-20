Tanasha, Diamond Allegedly Welcomed Son Two Days Ago

Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna apparently welcomed their little cab some tow days ago.

This is according to the Bongo flava star’s father Abdul Naseeb snr who spoke to Mikasa Tele earlier on in the week.

Mr Naseeb whose musical career is on the rise did however mention that he was not aware of the child’s sex.

Read:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanasha Donna Oketch (@tanashadonna) on Sep 14, 2019 at 1:17pm PDT

“It is true, and yes she was pregnant but I am not sure of the gender. As at now, I have learnt she delivered about two days ago. Diamond and his lover have not informed me but I know the baby is here,” he said.

Last week, Tanasha denied having welcomed their son after a photo of a baby boy went viral on the interwebs.

“Hey y’all I hope all is well. Thought I should set the record straight that this is not my child.”

Platnumz is back in Tanzania and Tanasha is staying with him, until when, nobody knows.

After keeping the pregnancy hidden for seven months, the two made the announcement on July 7 during Tanasha’s birthday.

Her son will be Diamond’s fifth child.

