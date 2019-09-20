Court Orders Kamukunji OCS To Provide Sossion With Security To Allow Him Access To KNUT Offices

The Labour Court on Friday ordered the Kamukunji police boss to provide embattled Wilson Sossion with adequate security to allow him access to the KNUT offices.

The order came after the union staff vowed not to allow Sossion to resume his duties in the office.

Initially, the court ruled that Sossion will continue to serve as the union’s SG until the case against his removal from office is heard and determined.

During the time, the court also allowed the KNUT boss to access his office and bank accounts.

Earlier this month, the union ousted Sossion and installed an Acting KNUT Secretary-General Hesbon Otieno.

The KNUT National Executive Council (NEC), in a press briefing, stated that Sossion had been removed from office.

The council ignored orders issued by the Labour Court stopping NEC from convening a meeting to forcefully remove Sossion from office.

Consequently, Sossion obtained the orders after he told the court that he was likely to suffer irreparable harm if the meeting was to proceed.

Knut national chairman Wickliffe Omucheyi stated that the council members unanimously agreed to replace Sossion with his deputy Otieno.

While accusing Sossion of insubordination, Omuchenyi noted that the top leadership arrived at the decision after he disregarded attempts by the council members to solve pertinent issues affecting the union.

Sossion’s woes began when the Labour Court upheld the Teacher’s Service Commission decision to deregister Sossion who is also a nominated member of parliament. In the ruling delivered on July 26, the court ruled that a suit challenging the deregistration lacked merit. Sossion, who was deregistered as a teacher in January last year, had urged the court to quash TSC’s decision which he termed unfair and unlawful. He told the court the decision breached the TSC Act.

