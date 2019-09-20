in NEWS

Senator Murkomen Discharged From Hospital After Minor Surgery [Photos]

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen [Photo/Courtesy]

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has been discharged from hospital days after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in Kitui County during a football match.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, the vocal lawmaker confirmed that he was discharged from the Nairobi Hospital after successfully undergoing a procedure to reconstruct his coracoclavicular ligament.

Murkomen with his family [Photo/Courtesy]
Murkomen’s team “Bunge FC” was playing at Kitui showground against the local MCAs when an opponent tackled him roughly, injuring him.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen during the match. [Courtesy]
Murkomen’s team beat the MCAs 3:2 in post-match penalties after a barren draw after the 90-minute regular time.

Senators are in Kitui for the second edition of the Senate County sittings for a week.

Plenary and committee sittings are taking place within the Kitui County Assembly. This is part of the ‘Senate Mashinani’ initiative.

