School Where Pupil Committed Suicide After Menses Shame Had 77 Packets Of Sanitary Pads – TSC

Kabiangek Primary School, the school whose pupil took own life after menses shame, had 77 packets of sanitary pads in store, preliminary report by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has revealed.

Jackline Chepngenon took her life on September 6, following humiliation by her teacher Jennifer (Chemutai) for staining her clothes.

“The (investigation) team visited her home and confirmed that she has used of the two packets of sanitary towels given to her by the school on 30th July 2019.The school had received its full consignment of sanitary towels for second term,” said TSC CEO Nancy Macharia in the report.

The girl is said to have been caught by surprise by the menses, leading her to soil her dress. The teacher is reported to have embarrassed and humiliated her before the entire class, sinking her into depression and later suicide.

“The girl told me that she had been sent home by teacher Jennifer (Chemutai) for staining her clothes but she had left pads at home,” said her mother Beatrice Kirui.

The teacher however denied the claims, saying that she talked to her ‘politely’ and left for staff-room to bring her pads.

Not until parents stormed the school protesting the said humiliation, than action was taken to investigate the matter.

