Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu In Court Seeking To Attend His Burial On Monday

Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu Kamotho is in court seeking to be released under police escort to attend his burial on Monday.

Wairimu and the deceased’s sister Gabrielle Cohen on Thursday agreed to bury the golf magnate at a Jewish Cemetery along Wangari Mathai road.

The Jewish traditions prescribe that one should be laid to rest as soon as possible, preferably within 36 hours.

Cohen’s will and testament is set to be opened today at around 11.30 am at his lawyers office; Kirundi & Company Advocates.

Wairimu who is being held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison has however contested the will saying that she has reason to believe that it has been compromised.

“It is evident that the confidential nature of the will you claim to possess or any others for that matter has been severely compromised, to the extent that our client has instructed us to inform you that she does not wish to participate in any related process,” her lawyer Philip Murgor said.

Wairimu who is the prime suspect in her husband’s murder, also affirmed that any will set to be executed on behalf of her late husband must be proved through an appropriate application to the High Court.

“Our client is well aware, that any purported wills must be proved through an appropriate application to the High Court for probate to determine their validity. In the circumstances, we have been instructed not to attend the proposed opening of the will,” the letter reads in part.

