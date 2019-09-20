Sarah Wairimu Refuses To Attend Cohen’s Will Reading, Claims It’s Compromised

Sarah Wairimu, wife of the late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, has noted that she will not attend the planned opening of the husband’s will scheduled for later today, Friday, September 20.

According to her lawyer, Phillip Murgor, Sarah alleges that she will not attend the reading because the contents of the will have been “severely compromised.”

She further revealed that following the publication of an article claiming that her husband left his Ksh400 million villa to his sister, Gabriele, casts doubts on the legitimacy of the will.

In a letter drafted by her lawyers, Sarah mentioned: “It is evident that the confidential nature of the will you claim to possess or any others for that matter has been severely compromised, to the extent that our client has instructed us to inform you that she does not wish to participate in any related process.”

Sarah, who is the prime suspect in her husband’s murder, also affirmed that any will set to be executed on behalf of her late husband must be proved through an appropriate application to the High Court.

“Our client is well aware, that any purported wills must be proved through an appropriate application to the High Court for probate to determine their validity. In the circumstances, we have been instructed not to attend the proposed opening of the will,” the letter reads in part.

On Thursday, a letter drafted by Kirundi & Company Advocates wrote to Sarah’s lawyer Philip Murgor informing her of the intention to read the will on Friday at 11:30am.

According to a letter, Cohen’s will will be opened since his body was positively identified on Wednesday at Chiromo mortuary.

“This is to notify you that since the body of Tob Cohen was identified yesterday the 18th September 2019 at Chiromo Mortuary during the autopsy process, we shall be opening the Will of the late Tob Cohen in our offices at 11.30 am tomorrow the 20th September 2019 in our chambers.

You are invited to attend or to send your representative,” the letter read.

The people expected to be in attendance of the will reading include, Sarah, the deceased’s sister Gabrielle Cohen and a Bernard Cohen.

Earlier on, Sarah and Cohen’s sister agreed of the funeral modalities settling to have a private and family only burial for the deceased.

The late Tob Cohen is set to be laid to rest on Monday at a Jewish cemetery in Nairobi.

the Monday funeral that is scheduled for 2 pm can only proceed subject to obtaining a court order.

The lawyers of the two parties have urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and prison authorities to facilitate the arrangement.

