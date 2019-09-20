in ENTERTAINMENT

Otiende Amollo Celebrates Wife’s Birthday With A Loving Message [Photos]

119 Views

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo together with his wife Lilian Amollo. [Courtesy]

Rarieda Member of Parliament (MP) Otiende Amollo has celebrated his wife, Lilian Amollo, with a loving message on her birthday.

Sharing a picture on his social media, the legislator affirmed that it was a “nice quiet birthday,” for his wife who turned a year older on Thursday.

He also mentioned that their children surprised his wife “with a nice home-made cake.”

He went ahead to wish his wife, a happy birthday, again!

[Courtesy]
The couple has four children, Rodney, who recently was admitted to the bar, and triplets, Jewel, Jean, and Jayden.

Unlike most politicians who shy away from celebrating their family publicly, that has not been the case with the articulate lawyer.

Upon the admission of his son to the bar, Amollo took to social media to laud his efforts and achievement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

DP Ruto Lashes Out At Opposition Leaders ‘Ranting’ Over Mariga’s Endorsement By President Kenyatta

Kenya Airways To Sell Seven Planes, And Lease Them Back