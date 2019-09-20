Otiende Amollo Celebrates Wife’s Birthday With A Loving Message [Photos]

Rarieda Member of Parliament (MP) Otiende Amollo has celebrated his wife, Lilian Amollo, with a loving message on her birthday.

Sharing a picture on his social media, the legislator affirmed that it was a “nice quiet birthday,” for his wife who turned a year older on Thursday.

He also mentioned that their children surprised his wife “with a nice home-made cake.”

Was a Nice Quiet Birthday, then the Children Suprised My Wife with a Nice Home-Made Cake! HBD again Nyang’iya pic.twitter.com/6TvPcTLu2D — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) September 20, 2019

He went ahead to wish his wife, a happy birthday, again!

The couple has four children, Rodney, who recently was admitted to the bar, and triplets, Jewel, Jean, and Jayden.

Unlike most politicians who shy away from celebrating their family publicly, that has not been the case with the articulate lawyer.

Upon the admission of his son to the bar, Amollo took to social media to laud his efforts and achievement.

