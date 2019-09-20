Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wants Maina Kamanda Ousted From Jubilee For Supporting ODM Kibra By-election Candidate

Women leaders allied to the Inua Mama movement want Jubilee nominated MP Maina Kamanda expelled from the party.

Speaking during a rally held in Voi, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici said Kamanda was in violation of Political Parties Act by backing ODM Kibra by-election candidate Imran Okoth.

“He has abused a privilege of being a nominated MP that we gave him as Jubilee Party. If he no longer holds the ideology of the ruling party then he should resign and join the opposition. His position can be given to other deserving leaders,” Ngirici said.

On Thursday, the former Starehe MP declared his support for Imran because he is a product of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former premier Raila Odinga.

“I am here in my personal capacity. The Handshake brought us harmony and peace in the country. As Jubilee, we have a candidate but as a person, I will be with the ODM candidate. I am here to stand with the candidate nominated by ODM Imran Okoth,” he affirmed.

Boost for Party Candidate Bernard Otieno Okoth (Imran) as Jubilee’s strongman in Nairobi, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda declares his unwavering support for him. He said this when he joined PL @RailaOdinga for a presser at Capital Hill. Dir of Campaigns @JunetMohamed was also present pic.twitter.com/I9ak4p7TnB — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 19, 2019

President Kenyatta on the other hand promised to fully back the party candidate, McDonald Mariga on Wednesday at State House.

Also present at the rally was Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who was earlier on in the year expelled from the ODM party for declaring her unwavering support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Jumwa wondered why no action has been taken against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who was captured on camera insulting the DP.

“We want to warn those campaigning in Kibra constituency stop abuse the Deputy President. You have all heard Babu Owino abusing the DP but we are wondering that no action has been taken against him,” she said.

