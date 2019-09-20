It Will Take More Than A Song – Nabayet Says As She Rejects Otile Brown’s Apology

Ethiopian beauty Nabayet or Nabbi is not getting back together with her ex boyfriend, Otile Brown.

Otile on Wednesday released a song dubbed “Nabayet” which was a form of apology. Apparently, the singer cheated on Nabayet prompting her to pump the breaks on the relationship.

But according to the Samantha crooner, the playboy image is a creation of the people and he is a lover willing to settle down with Nabayet.

“Wananiita playboy heart breaker baada ya kitendo nasepa yaani hawaniamini hata kama nawatania baby mimi sio mtu wa mchezo mchezo Nabayet ukisema nikuoe hata leo Nabayet,” sings Otile Brown.

Nabayet on Thursday night however wished her ex-lover well but noted that it would take more than just a song for her to heal a broken heart.

“Dear in laws, y’all are the sweetest and I have seen your kind words and wavering support since day one and I have no idea what I did to deserve such love. However, love is not a game, heartbreak is not a joke. It’s going to take a lit more than a song to heal and rekindle.

My heart will always be at for him but unfortunately life has brought us here. I appreciate the effort, I really do. It takes one hell of a man to put aside pride and apologize.

Maybe one day we will cross paths again. OB I am forever grateful for you. I will always be praying for your success and wishing you all the best in life,” she said.

