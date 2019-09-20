Ministry Warns Teachers Against Using Blood Ties, Book With Vulgar Language

Teachers found using Blood Ties, a book that has been found to be containing vulgar language, could be imprisoned for at least three years.

This is according to the latest statement by the Ministry of Education, a day after Kahawa Tungu wrote about the book which was being sold at Text Book Centre.

“You are therefore required to bring to the immediate attention of all Principals and Headteachers that only books listed in the Orange Book are allowed for use in schools,” read a statement from Elyas Abdi, Director General for Basic Education.

The publishers, Storymoja, on Thursday issued a statement saying that they had recalled the book, which had caused much uproar after some schools ordered parents to purchase it for grade six learners.

“Taking into account the concerns raised, we are currently in process of recalling all copies of the book from schools and bookstores nationwide. Primary schools, teachers and parents who have purchased this book are advised to get in touch with Storymoja,” they said in a statement.

According to the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Act, a person who purports to develop any curriculum in respect of any institution or applies in Kenya any local or foreign curriculum or curriculum support materials without approval of the council commits an offense.

Such a person is liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 3 years or a fine not exceeding Ksh1 million or both.

Approved books for Kenyan education curriculum are listed on the Orange Book, and no school is allowed to use learning materials other than those listed.

