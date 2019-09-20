Man In City Park Murder Case Denies Sleeping With Aunt Before Fatal Shooting

The nephew of a businesswoman who was shot dead at City Park last year, Bernard Chege, has denied that he slept with his aunt on the day that she was murdered.

Appearing at Milimani Court on Friday, Chege revealed that his relationship with his aunt was purely an aunt-nephew relationship and that he was fully dressed during the incident.

Initially, it was alleged that his late Aunt Janet Waiyaki’s underwear and other inner clothing’s were found in the car.

In her testimony, Faith Wangeci, Chege’s mother affirmed that her son was fully dressed and even had a belt when she saw him after the shooting.

Two police officers are accused of fatally shooting Janet Waiyaki.

The police officers, William Chirchir and Godfrey Kirui, are charged with attempting to murder Chege while armed with AK-47 rifles by shooting his right arm and shoulder.

In his testimony, Chege further noted that he heard loud bangs on both sides of the Toyota Fielder when he was just about to doze off.

The noise then woke him up and that was when he saw a gun.

He stated: “I got scared and switched on the car’s engine and began to drive off. But even before I could escape, the area was sprayed with bullets.”

When defense lawyer, Ham Lagat asked Chege why he escaped, he noted, “that was just my first reaction.”

He told: “After the gunfire, I realised I had been shot at. The bullet hit me on my right arm and back. I tried to ask the people around to or call an ambulance but none did.”

