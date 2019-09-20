KNBS Dispatches Census Enumerators’ Payments, Process To Be Complete In Two Weeks

Enumerators, who participated in the 2019 National Population and Housing Census exercise will soon receive their payments following the successful completion of the exercise.

In a statement on Friday, Zachary Mwangi, the Director-General Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, stated that the payment process started today.

“The first batch of payment for some sub-counties has been rolled out today, 20th September 2019 and the process will be completed in the next two weeks,” the statement reads in part.

According to Mr Mwangi, since the completion of the listing exercise, the department has been verifying all equipment’s used during the census to ensure timely remittance of cash to enumerators.

“All the census equipment’s used by enumerators during the census enumeration process had to go through a verification process, before clearance for payment, ” said Mr Mwangi.

This, according to the director, involved, among other things, checking whether all the digital gadgets were returned, and establishing that they are still functioning.

While thanking the officials for the job well done, Mr Mwangi appealed for patience as the payments are being processed.

“We wish to reiterate and assure that the money for payment of all enumerators is available, was budgeted for, and all payments will be done. We, therefore, urge for patience as we conclude this exercise, ” he added.

The week-long listing exercise, that began on August 24, came to an end on Saturday, September 31.

KNBS engaged 138,572 enumerators, 22,268 content supervisors and 2,467 ICT supervisors.

Acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani last month said primary results of the 2019 census exercise will be released after three months.

According to the CS, an in-depth analysis of the population is expected to be ready within one year.

“The basic reports of the census are expected to be released within six months,” he said during a Press conference on Thursday.

