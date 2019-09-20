in BUSINESS, NEWS

Fairview Hotel On The Spot For Grabbing Public Road

Drivers trying to use the road complain of harassment by guards

The road that has been barricaded by Fairview Hotel. {PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Fairview Hotel, located along Second Ngong Avenue is on the spot for allegedly grabbing of public road and blocking members of the public from using it.

The hotel management has barricaded the road which is under the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and has placed guards who harass drivers trying to use the road.

The road in question is located between Ngong Road and Bishop Road.

The barricaded road. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]
Following the revelations, Kenyans online are up in arms against the hotel which is owned by City Hotels South Africa, revealing more rot.

It has emerged that in the last three months, the hotel management has fired over 20 Kenyans under questionable circumstance without replacing them, leaving the current lot overloaded with work while being underpaid.

Worth noting there are no female guards in the hotel hence women are always complaining of the harassment by security who frisk them almost amounting to sexual harassment.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) rose to the occasion, calling on the government to intervene and save the situation.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:-

