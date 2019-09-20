Fairview Hotel On The Spot For Grabbing Public Road

Fairview Hotel, located along Second Ngong Avenue is on the spot for allegedly grabbing of public road and blocking members of the public from using it.

The hotel management has barricaded the road which is under the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and has placed guards who harass drivers trying to use the road.

The road in question is located between Ngong Road and Bishop Road.

Following the revelations, Kenyans online are up in arms against the hotel which is owned by City Hotels South Africa, revealing more rot.

It has emerged that in the last three months, the hotel management has fired over 20 Kenyans under questionable circumstance without replacing them, leaving the current lot overloaded with work while being underpaid.

Worth noting there are no female guards in the hotel hence women are always complaining of the harassment by security who frisk them almost amounting to sexual harassment.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) rose to the occasion, calling on the government to intervene and save the situation.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:-

The Fairview Hotel owned by City Hotels South Africa, has continue to encroach on a public road and placing a barrier in the road that is purely illegal. A clear display of impunity and blatant disregard of the law #FairViewHotelExposed pic.twitter.com/XyhbV44DoS — MIKE MARSHALL PRINCE (@MikeMarshallKE) September 20, 2019

We have a circle of corruption and impunity that is too strong. This is Fair View Hotel taking over @KURAroads section and instructions Kenyans not to park their cars.#FairViewHotelExposed pic.twitter.com/6khcmWcOHQ — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) September 20, 2019

Why should a public Road be closed? You mean people have started grabbing roads? #FairViewHotelExposed — Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) September 20, 2019

#FairViewHotelExposed Resident have vowed they will arm themselves tooth and nail to defend the road from being grabbed, They will thwart all attempts by the unscrupulous management from fair view who want to grab the public. pic.twitter.com/ZrD7yeSyqj — RICHARD STORNCHATT (@RICHIESTORN) September 20, 2019

