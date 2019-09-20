DP Ruto Lashes Out At Opposition Leaders ‘Ranting’ Over Mariga’s Endorsement By President Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto has torn into leaders in the opposition ‘ranting’ over McDonald Mariga’s endorsement by President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the forthcoming Kibra by-election.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the DP wondered why it was right for opposition chief Raila Odinga to support ODM candidate, Imran Okoth, and wrong for the Jubilee party leader to support a candidate in from his party.

This is after a local daily ran a story claiming that a section of leaders in the opposition felt betrayed by the President’s move.

The paper stated that some of the individuals felt that President Kenyatta’s move threatens his unity deal with Odinga, better known as the handshake.

According to the DP, those views were misleading as the handshake was never meant to kill multi-party democracy.

“The handshake was never meant to kill parties or replace competitive multi-party democracy. Those ranting about our party leader endorsing our party candidate should give us a break,” the DP wrote.

He added, “So it’s right for all others to endorse theirs and wrong for JUBILEE. Fisi angojea mkono ya mtu story.”

The handshake was never meant to kill parties or replace competitive multi party democracy. Those ranting about our party leader endorsing our party candidate shd give us a break. So its right for all others to endorse theirs and wrong for JUBILEE. Fisi angojea mkono ya mtu story pic.twitter.com/wmMPUowAJw — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 20, 2019

This comes days after the President threw his weight behind the international football star at State House, Nairobi

Mariga was accompanied by the party secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

Also present were National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Jubilee Party Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali among others.

Yesterday, Odinga convened a press conference at Capitol Hill, Nairobi where he endorsed Imran.

Joining him was Jubilee nominated MP Maina Kamanda who declared his support for Imran.

The ODM party noted that Kamanda’s support would boost Imran’s influence in Kibra and ultimately bring him victory.

“I am here in my personal capacity. The Handshake brought us harmony and peace in the country. As Jubilee, we have a candidate but as a person, I will be with the ODM candidate. I am here to stand with the candidate nominated by ODM Imran Okoth,” said Kamanda.

However, a section of social media users who reacted to Kamanda’s move said his endorsement was “inconsequential.”

Other candidates in the Kibra race are Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Editar Achieng of Ukweli Party, Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi and a number of independent candidates.

The Kibra seat fell vacant following the demise of Ken Okoth.

The by-election has been set for November 7.

