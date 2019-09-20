Atwoli Leaves Delegates In Stitches As He Explains Why Raila Is The “Worst Organiser”

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Friday left delegates in stitches after he joked that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is the “worst organizer” he has ever met.

While giving his opening remarks on Friday before inviting Raila to address the OATUU Conference in Nairobi, Atwoli explained why he thought that of Mr Odinga.

He exclaimed: “To me, Raila Odinga is a terrible organizer I have ever met in my life…You will be with Raila until 2 am and leave one another to go and rest but the next day you open TV and see him miles away from where you met addressing Kenyans, being made an elder of that community and yet you are still tired.”

Read:

The COTU boss went ahead to affirm that “no politician fits the bill of such a title,” and despite his view of him being the “worst organizer,” he is a “wonderful organizer.”

Atwoli, who has always shared an amazing relationship with the opposition leader, showered Raila with praises noting that he befits all his nicknames including, Agwambo, the enigma in Kenyan politics among others.

He stated: “I look at Raila’s life and for us who labor for workers and come from pressure groups, we have always admired you.

Read also: Atwoli Makes Grand Entrance As He Pays Dowry For Wife, Mary Kilobi

“Obama’s father was from the same village where you were born …and that is why we have wonderful people like you that make global impact,” he mentioned.

When he took up the mic, Raila was haste to tell, “What he forgot to tell you is that he is the cousin to president Obama.”

Raila was the keynote speaker at the Central Organisation of Trade Unions in conjunction with the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity hosted a joint women workshop at the Sarova Stanley, Nairobi.

The conference was themed, Ending Violence and Harassment at the World of Work.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu