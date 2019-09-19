in ENTERTAINMENT

An Irate Zari Blasts Tanzanian Blog For Claiming To Have Unmasked King Bae

Entrepreneur and socialite Zari Hassan is irate after a Tanzanian blog shared what they said was a picture of her husband, King Bae or Mr M if you like.

Zari has managed to keep her new beau out of the limelight well, because he is not into the attention that comes with social media.

A pissed off mother of five called out the blog saying, “Wakosa kazi mkikosa umbea mnaanzisha uongo. Kwanzia leo kila mtu ni King Bae. Apo vipi? Tafteni kazi sasa.”

zari, king bae

According to the blog, King Bae is a man with a hard face. In the photo, he and Zari look cozy.

zari, king bae

The Ugandan socialite got hitched at a private ceremony in July with only close friends and family.

In previous interviews the mother of five has described her husband as a caring, loving man who has a way with her kids especially her three older boys.

King Bae was the most Googled face in Africa between June and July.

 

I swear it’s not me…. its the Tanzanian weather 🤷‍♀️ @luluzhair

