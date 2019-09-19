Uber Drivers With Less Than 4.6 Star Rating To Be Kicked Out

Taxi hailing app Uber is set to blacklist drivers who have a star rating less than 4.6, in a bid to “create quality experience”.

In a statement yesterday, the company gave drivers with less than the required rating 30 days to improve or be phased out.

“In our efforts to provide a great Uber experience all around we are increasing the minimum required rating in your city to 4.6. If you currently fall below this rating, you will have 30 days to increase your rating to meet the new minimum requirement. Driver-partners that don’t meet the new minimum rating will be deactivated,” the statement read in part.

Riders using Uber normally give the driver a star rating depending on conversation, cleanliness of the car, quality of service, knowledge of routes and obedience to traffic rules. Five star is the maximum rating, while one star is the minimum. Drivers also have an option of rating their customers at the end of the trip.

In July, Uber announced plan to blacklist riders who were unruly to drivers, who consistently receive poor evaluation from its drivers.

The unruly behaviour, according to Uber, can include asking the driver to break the law by, for instance asking him or her to ignore speed limits. It also includes causing damage to the vehicle by for example vomiting due to excessive drinking or spillage of food and drinks in the car.