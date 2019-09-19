Tob Cohen’s Will Set To Be Opened Tomorrow

Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen’s will and testament will be read on Friday at 11.30 am.

According to a letter from Kirundi & Company law firm, the will will be opened tomorrow since his body was positively identified yesterday at Chiromo mortuary.

The letter is addressed to Sarah Wairimu’s lawyer Philip Murgor, Danstan Omari, the deceased’s sister Gabrielle Cohen and a Bernard Cohen.

Read:

“This is to notify you that since the body of Tob Cohen was identified yesterday the 18th September, 2019 at Chiromo Mortuary during the autopsy process, we shall be opening the Will of the late Tob Cohen in our offices at 11.30 am tomorrow the 20th September, 2019 in our chambers.

You are invited to attend or to send your representative,” the letter read.

Earlier on in the week, the widow asked the court to free her on bail so that she can participate in a property dispute case.

Read Also:

Her counsel said, “My client and the deceased are embroiled in a divorce case that is pending in court. Among the contested properties are their house worth Sh400 million, which should be shared equally.”

Murgor further noted that their Kitisuru home risked being grabbed since nobody lived there anymore.

The deceased will be laid to rest at a Jewish cemetery along Wangari Mathai road on Monday.

