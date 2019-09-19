Dutch Tycoon Tob Cohen’s Wife, Sister Agree To Bury Him On Monday

Golf magnate and ex Phillips East Africa chief executive Tob Cohen will be buried on Monday at a private ceremony at a Jewish Cemetery around 2pm.

This was after the departed’s estranged wife Sarah Wairimu and his sister Gabrielle Cohen reached a consensus.

Speaking during a press conference, Sarah’s lawyer, Philip Murgor and the family counsel Cliff Ombeta said that both the widow and the Cohen family will be present during the ceremony.

Read:

“The burial rites will be in accordance with Jewish rites by the concerned community leaders,” Ombeta said.

Both parties have requested the DPP, DCI and Prison Authorities to facilitate the arrangement so as to give the deceased a dignified send off.

Sarah’s participation is however subject to a court order.

Jewish traditions direct that one is buried as soon as possible, usually within 36 hours.

Read Also:

On Wednesday, Cohen’s widow objected the release of the deceased’s remains to his sister noting that she is the legal wife of the deceased and should, therefore, be the one to receive the remains of her husband for interment.

“Our client demands that the remains are not released to Gabriele Cohen as she has no legal authority or mandate to take our client’s husband’s body let alone bury him.

We expect that the Kenyan authorities will enforce her legal rights,” her lawyer Philip Murgor said.

Read Also:

Gabrielle claimed that her brother’s wishes were to be laid to rest at the earliest time possible.

But Sarah who is the prime suspect in his death said she knew her late husband’s wishes and it does not include burying him quickly.

According to Algemeen Dagblad (AD), a leading Dutch newspaper, an autopsy report that is yet to be made public, revealed that the deceased’s killers smashed his skull, dislocated his left leg and broke his hands.

The dutch billionaire’s remains were recovered last Friday in a septic tank at his Kitisuru Villa nearly 8 weeks since he was reported missing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu