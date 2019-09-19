Three Dead, 18 Severely Injured In Accident Along Machakos-Nairobi Highway

Three people have been killed and 18 others severely injured after a road accident along the Machakos-Nairobi highway.
According to reports, the accident occurred at Kanaani (Katheka Kai).
It took place after a salon car collided with a 14-seater vehicle.
Confirming the incident, Machakos Director of Emergency Services David Mwongela stated: “Four.”
He further noted that 14 other people who had been taken to Machakos Level Four Hospital were treated and discharged.
Read: Private Investigator Jane Mugo Charged With Threatening To Kill Two People
In a separate incident, another man was killed and two others injured in Migori.
The accident is noted to have involved a lorry and a motorcycle on the Kehancha-Kegonga road.
According to Area police commander Joseph Nthenge, the deceased is claimed to have jumped from the motorcycle and was run over by a lorry.
The police boss noted: “He had jumped from the motorcycle and was run over by a lorry that killed him on the spot.”
The two who were injured were rushed to Migori Level Four Hospital.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…