Three Dead, 18 Severely Injured In Accident Along Machakos-Nairobi Highway

Three people have been killed and 18 others severely injured after a road accident along the Machakos-Nairobi highway.

According to reports, the accident occurred at Kanaani (Katheka Kai).

It took place after a salon car collided with a 14-seater vehicle.

Confirming the incident, Machakos Director of Emergency Services David Mwongela stated: “Four people who are critically injured are still at Machakos Level Five facility.”

He further noted that 14 other people who had been taken to Machakos Level Four Hospital were treated and discharged.

In a separate incident, another man was killed and two others injured in Migori.

The accident is noted to have involved a lorry and a motorcycle on the Kehancha-Kegonga road.

According to Area police commander Joseph Nthenge, the deceased is claimed to have jumped from the motorcycle and was run over by a lorry.

The police boss noted: “He had jumped from the motorcycle and was run over by a lorry that killed him on the spot.”

The two who were injured were rushed to Migori Level Four Hospital.

