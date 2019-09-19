Three Arrested Repackaging Over 1500 Bags Of Expired Rice In Kamukunji

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three people after they were busted repackaging expired rice in Nairobi’s Kamukunji area.

During the operation detectives seized over 1500 bags of assorted rice brands.

Sleuths are also holding a lorry that the suspects were using to ferry the rice.

The suspects in police custody have been identified as Abdikafi Ahmed, Abdirizack Ahmed and Liban Ahmed Abdille.

THREE SUSPECTS found Repackaging Expired RICE were Today arrested by a Multi-Agency Team & OVER 1500 BAGS (@50kgs) of Assorted Rice brands confiscated in #Kamukunji. The suspects are: Abdikafi Ahmed, Abdirizack Ahmed & Liban Ahmed Abdille. A Lorry & other Items also confiscated. pic.twitter.com/ioF6aoynSh — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 19, 2019

