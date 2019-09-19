in NEWS

Three Arrested Repackaging Over 1500 Bags Of Expired Rice In Kamukunji

99 Views

Bags of expired rice confiscated by the DCI on September 19, 2019. [Photo/Courtesy]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three people after they were busted repackaging expired rice in Nairobi’s Kamukunji area.

During the operation detectives seized over 1500 bags of assorted rice brands.

Sleuths are also holding a lorry that the suspects were using to ferry the rice.

The suspects in police custody have been identified as Abdikafi Ahmed, Abdirizack Ahmed and Liban Ahmed Abdille.

Read: DCI Detectives Impound 1000 Bags of Suspected Contraband Rice In Kirinyaga

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Esther Murugi Shuts Down MP Questioning Her Ability To Perform At NLC
james situma

Ex-Harambee Stars Defender James Situma Opts For Books After Retirement