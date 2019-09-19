in SPORTS

Slippery Ground Conspires To Deny Fan Lifetime Moment With Zlatan Ibrahimovíc (Video)

zlatan ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. [Courtesy]

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovíc is a cult hero.

At 37, Zlat, as he’s fondly referred to, is still playing professionally for LA Galaxy in the US.

He’s ranked among top three greatest goal scorers in the whole world and has scored over 530 career goals for both club and country.

With his celebrity status and a big ego to boot, he’s always a center of attraction and everybody wants a piece of of him.

One of his fans thought he had finally gotten an opportunity of a life time to at least touch him, but he was wrong.

The young fan broke security barriers and stormed into the stadium after a match to meet his hero but just before he could run into him, he slipped and fell.

Zlat, who was headed for the dressing room did not even bother, instead walking away from the scene like nothing had happened.

