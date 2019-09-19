Court Orders Impeached Kisumu Finance CEC Nelly Achar Remain In Office

Impeached Kisumu County Finance CEC Nelly Achar will remain in office, an Employment and Labour Relations Court has ruled.

Mr Achar was sacked in August after the county assembly adopted a committee report recommending his sacking.

Kolwa East Ward Representative Steve Owiti, who moved the motion, wanted Achar fired for alleged abuse of office, incompetence, gross misconduct and gross violation of the Constitution.

He was also found guilty of flouting procurement procedures in the purchase of the governor’s vehicle.

Members of the county assembly also accused Achar of refusing to implement Kisumu County Finance Act, 2018/19 by not collecting revenue.

The committee further asked EACC and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the issue.

On July 5, Mr Achar sought orders restraining the assembly and the then Speaker Onyango Oloo from continuing with the impeachment process pending an inter-parties hearing.

Judge Mathes Nduma on Wednesday said that a ruling on the matter will be delivered on 6 February, 2020.

