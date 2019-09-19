Kenya U20 Team Leaves For Uganda By Bus Ahead Of Cecafa Championship

The Kenya U20 National Team, the Rising Stars, left for Uganda by bus on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, ahead of the upcoming CECAFA U20 Championships.

The team has been in camp in Nairobi and all is now set for the junior regional showpiece, set to be played between September 21 and October 5, 2019.

“We are in a tough group but I think the tougher the group the better the challenge,” said coach Okumbi.

“With the quality of players we have in the team I don’t think we have an excuse of not getting positive results. I have challenged my players that this is their chance of showcasing what they can do and I am confident we will do well,” added the coach.

Kenya has been pooled in Group B alongside Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Tanzania. Uganda, Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti make up Group A while Burundi, South Sudan, and Somalia constitute Group C.

The top three teams from Group A and B will join the top two from Group C in the quarterfinals.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Bixente Otieno (Wazito)

Defenders

Alphonce Otieno (Gor Mahia), Alvin Ochieng (Kisumu All-Stars), Brian Wepo (Nzoia Sugar), Boniface Mwangemi (Dagoretti High School), John Otieno (Kakamega Homeboyz), Tom Teka (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders

Joshua Nyatini (Wazito), Fidel Origa (Western Stima), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Peter Oudo (Kariobangi Sharks), Austin Ochieng (AFC Leopards), Steve Otieno (Kisumu All-Stars), Chris Owino (FC Talanta)

Forwards

Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Ronald Shichenje (Aspire Academy), Patrick Otieno (Kariobangi Sharks)

