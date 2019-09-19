Jubilee MP Maina Kamanda Declares His Support For Imran Okoth In Kibra Polls [Photos]

Jubilee Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Maina Kamanda has on Thursday morning declared his support for ODM’s Kibra polls flagbearer, Bernard Otieno Okoth (Imran).

Announcing his stand at Capitol Hill, Kamanda, who met the party’s leader Raila Odinga, promised to offer his unwavering support for Imran in the November elections.

Kamanda noted: “I am here in my personal capacity. The Handshake brought us harmony and peace in the country.

“As Jubilee, we have a candidate but as a person, I will be with the ODM candidate. I am here to stand with the candidate nominated by ODM Imran Okoth,” he affirmed.

Boost for Party Candidate Bernard Otieno Okoth (Imran) as Jubilee’s strongman in Nairobi, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda declares his unwavering support for him. He said this when he joined PL @RailaOdinga for a presser at Capital Hill. Dir of Campaigns @JunetMohamed was also present pic.twitter.com/I9ak4p7TnB — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 19, 2019

Speaking during the press conference, ODM director of elections, Junet Mohamed asserted that party is ready for the elections as they are confident in their candidate and the people of Kibra.

“ODM is prepared for the by-election in Kibra and we are going to win,” he stated.

On his part, Raila called on the Kibra constituents to maintain peace during the campaigns as they gear towards the elections.

“We want to see that the by-election in Kibra is done in a peaceful manner. We want to show the world that Kenyan democracy is maturing,” he stated.

Raila Odinga: I assure other parties that ODM is going to conduct itself in a dignified manner during campaigns in Kibra pic.twitter.com/divIRPkLgj — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 19, 2019

