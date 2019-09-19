in NEWS

Jubilee MP Maina Kamanda Declares His Support For Imran Okoth In Kibra Polls [Photos]

169 Views

ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kibra aspirant Imran Okoth together with Jubilee Nominated MP Maina Kamanda at Capitol Hill. [Courtesy]

Jubilee Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Maina Kamanda has on Thursday morning declared his support for ODM’s Kibra polls flagbearer, Bernard Otieno Okoth (Imran).

Announcing his stand at Capitol Hill, Kamanda, who met the party’s leader Raila Odinga, promised to offer his unwavering support for Imran in the November elections.

Kamanda noted: “I am here in my personal capacity. The Handshake brought us harmony and peace in the country.

“As Jubilee, we have a candidate but as a person, I will be with the ODM candidate. I am here to stand with the candidate nominated by ODM Imran Okoth,” he affirmed.

Speaking during the press conference, ODM director of elections, Junet Mohamed asserted that party is ready for the elections as they are confident in their candidate and the people of Kibra.

“ODM is prepared for the by-election in Kibra and we are going to win,” he stated.

On his part, Raila called on the Kibra constituents to maintain peace during the campaigns as they gear towards the elections.

“We want to see that the by-election in Kibra is done in a peaceful manner. We want to show the world that Kenyan democracy is maturing,” he stated.

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Kenya Power Issues Profit Warning For A Second Time In A Row
tob cohen

Dutch Tycoon Tob Cohen’s Wife, Sister Agree To Bury Him On Monday