Ex-Harambee Stars Defender James Situma Opts For Books After Retirement

Former Harambee Stars defender James Situma has gone back to school after recently hanging his boots.

Situma, 34, enrolled at Zetech University in Nairobi to study Diploma in Business Administration.

“It’s about acquiring knowledge and preparing for the future,” the former Sofapaka, Tusker, Sofapaka and Mathare United player told Kahawa Tungu.

Read:

He reiterated that going back to class has always been part of his plans.

“I needed to focus on playing football first and see how far I could go with it. As you know football programs like attending training can be random but I knew I would go back and study.”

On the choice of course, Situma offered that, “it gives me a broader opportunity to do other things not just football related.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu