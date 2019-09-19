in SPORTS

Ex-Harambee Stars Defender James Situma Opts For Books After Retirement

169 Views

james situma
Ex Harambee Stars Defender James Situma. [Courtesy]

Former Harambee Stars defender James Situma has gone back to school after recently hanging his boots.

Situma, 34, enrolled at Zetech University in Nairobi to study Diploma in Business Administration.

“It’s about acquiring knowledge and preparing for the future,” the former Sofapaka, Tusker, Sofapaka and Mathare United player told Kahawa Tungu.

Read: Kenyan Advocate Janet Katisya Among Experts To Reform Troubled CAF

He reiterated that going back to class has always been part of his plans.

“I needed to focus on playing football first and see how far I could go with it. As you know football programs like attending training can be random but I knew I would go back and study.”

On the choice of course, Situma offered that, “it gives me a broader opportunity to do other things not just football related.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Three Arrested Repackaging Over 1500 Bags Of Expired Rice In Kamukunji
tob cohen will

Tob Cohen’s Will Set To Be Opened Tomorrow