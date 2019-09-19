in NEWS

Actor Inspekta Mwala Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail Or Pay Sh30,000 Fine For Dangerous Driving

Radio Citizen presenter and actor Davis Mwabili alias Inspekta Mwala was on Thursday sentenced to 1 year in jail or pay a Sh30,000 fine.

The actor was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving by Mariakani senior principal magistrate Nelly Adalo.

“The offence of causing death by dangerous driving is not an ordinary offence. The people that commit this offence do not have a propensity for it, neither is it a crime committed for revenge, gain, lust or to emulate other criminals.

In those circumstances, the accused is sentenced to pay a fine of Sh30, 000 in default, serve 1-year imprisonment,” Adalo ruled.

Mwala did however apologize to the family of the deceased, Ismael, in his mitigation.

“I am very sorry. I also ask for forgiveness from the family of the deceased. I had not planned to cause the accident. I had no intention to kill, save that an accident occurred and I cannot have left where I was to go and cause the accident,” Mwala said.

The accident occurred on August 26 in Kaloleni, Kilifi county.

The actor is said to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kenyans on the other hand are dissatisfied with the ruling.

Here are some of the comments:

