Huddah Narrates How One Of Her Friends Almost Killed Her

Socialite turned businesswoman Huddah Monroe has explained why she does not have any female friends.

In what seemed like a piece of advice to women who want to thrive in their careers, Huddah warned women not to be haste in trusting their female friends.

Narrating her story, the Huddah Cosmetics boss noted that last year, one of her friends almost killed her.

About a year ago, she states, “I can’t believe I overcame death narrowly. Someone tried to get rid of me. Get me out of this world but God prevailed.”

She told: “People ask why I am alone. But it’s coz of the way women are set up! I was once drugged and left to die by women who I called friends. Did you know it’s only a woman who saw Satan?

“We love them but a woman is the real Satan. Don’t run away from your demons. Learn their names. And watch out. Laugh, eat, play with them but don’t trust any of them,” she stated.

She further stated that her experience with a group of females, whom she thought were her friends taught her not to always drag the pack in her pursuit to thrive.

She further adviced women to always beware of the friends who “pretend to always be in their corner.”

Recently, Huddah was featured in one of the biggest magazines in the US, Harpers Bazaar US Magazine where she shared her story.

