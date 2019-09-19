DCI To Probe Burglary Incident At Cuban Doctor’s Home In Homa Bay

Homa Bay County police officers have noted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will probe a burglary incident at a Cuban Doctor’s home.

According to the police, suspected thugs are claimed to have gained entry into the compound of, Blanco Torres Marleni, located within the county health department headquarters.

Speaking to the officers, the doctor narrated that she was in her bedroom when she heard people breaking in at around 2 am on Wednesday.

Adding that, in that moment, she feared for her life hence did not raise alarm.

She stated: “They cooked food which was in the refrigerator and ate in the kitchen before they disappeared.”

It is reported that the thugs stole a TV set, music system, microwave, blenders and other kitchenware of unknown value.

Speaking on the theft, Homa Bay County police commander Esther Seroney noted that they have deployed detectives from the DCI to investigate the incident.

Additionally, Seroney further noted that the two police officers who were assigned to guard the doctor’s house will be questioned.

Dr. Torres (a family physician) and Dr. Juan Ramos (orthopedic) are the two Cuban doctors attached to the Homa Bay county referral hospital.

They are among the 100 Cuban doctors working in Kenya after the two governments strick a deal in Havana last year.

In April this year, two doctors attached to the Mandera County referral were kidnapped from their station by suspected Al Shabaab militants.

Six months on, there has been no development in the rescue mission after the government ruled out paying a ransom of Ksh150 million.

