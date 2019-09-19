in SPORTS

CAF Sets Dates For Harambee Starlets, Ghana Clash

harambee starlets
[Courtesy]

CAF has set dates for the Kenya Women National team, Harambee Starlets’, Olympics Qualifier third-round tie against Ghana.

The first leg is set to be played on October 4, 2019, away, with the second leg scheduled for October 8, 2019.

Starlets are set to depart for Ghana on October 2 and will jet back on October 5, 2019.

Kenya beat Malawi 5-3 on aggregate in the second round and will be looking forward to a positive result against Ghana, who they held to a 1-1 draw in November 2018 in a friendly match played at the MISC Kasarani.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

