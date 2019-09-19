Court Allows “Broke” Waititu To Collect Ksh15 Million Bail

A Nairobi court has allowed embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to collect Ksh15 million cash bail deposited at the court in exchange of a surety of a similar amount.

Waititu, through his lawyers, had pleaded with the court to allow him collect the money citing financial constraints.

In an application, Waititu told the court that he needs the cash to meet his daily obligations.

He posted a matching surety on Thursday according to the terms of orders issued on July 30 this year.

The governor and his wife Susan Wangari were in July charged with graft charges.

He was released from Industrial Area Prison after depositing the Ksh15 million cash bail.

On the other hand, his wife, who was detained at Lang’ata Women’s Prison was released on Ksh4 million cash bail.

The couple alongside eight others is linked to a Ksh588 million tender scam.

The others are; Luka Mwangi, Charles Chege, Beth Wangechi, Zacharia Njenga, Joyce Ngina, Simon Kabocho, Anselem Gachukia, Samuel Muigai, Testimony Enterprises Limited, Saika Two Estate Developers Limited and Delta Hotel.

The court barred Waititu from accessing his Kiambu County offices until his case is heard and determined.

