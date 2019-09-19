Red Alert! Parents Advised Against Buying Blood Ties For Learners, Book With Vulgar Language

Parents have been advised against buying Blood Ties, a book some schools are recommending for class six kids.

The book written by Zimkhitha Mlanzeli and published by Cover2Cover Books is already on sale by Text Book Centre, at the Primary section.

Initially, the book was meant for grade 3-4 learners according to details on Amazon website.

In one of the pages, the writer uses explicit words like the f-word, with one of the characters promising to kill two other characters.

“F**k her now! Or I will kilt you both,” he said, whipping out a knife. Masi turned and looked at the blade. Whitey was mad, everybody knew that. He would kill them both right there in the dark corner and nobody would ever find them. Masi swore under his breath and turned to Lelethu. He picked her up by her top and ripped it. Whitey gave his hyena like laughter. “F**k her, f**k her!” he kept shouting,” reads the book in part.

Text Book Centre has already pulled down the book from its website, and a spot check by Kahawa Tungu in two of its stores did not yield any fruits as the book had been withdrawn from the shelves.

This comes days after a video emerged online of a Consolata pupil using similar vulgar language, and even promising to kill a fellow pupil and her parents.

“…your desk and your books all are gonna get burnt, so you better stay in your f**** class and watch out for me b**** because I am dangerous I will shoot you in the f***forehead. You hear me b**** I am coming for you tomorrow….” the pupil rants.

The behaviour has been blamed to over-exposure of learners to material which used such language such as the Blood Ties.

Earlier today, Ezekiel Mutua, Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, said the society shouldn’t be shocked with the developments as leaders should be blamed for frustrating efforts by government agencies to regulate content that the children consume.

According to Mutua, better known as the moral cop, the leaders — majorly politicians — often use vulgar in the public, hence, influencing the minors negatively.

“When national leaders use the vulgar language on each other like Hon. Babu Owino did on the DP yesterday, why are we blaming that young boy for doing a vulgar video, using unpalatable language?” he posed.

