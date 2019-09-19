Ali Kiba Admits To Marriage With Amina Being On Shaky Grounds

Bongo flava star Ali Kiba has denied ending marriage with Kenyan wife Amina Khalef.

In a recent interview, the crooner did however admit to their union being on shaky grounds for a while now.

“Ni kweli kuna tatizo kwenye ndoa yetu mimi na Amina, lakini sio ukweli inavyosemwa mitandaoni kuwa nimempa talaka tatu mke wangu na kumrudisha kwao Mombasa eti kwa sababu amekataa kuishi na Mama yangu pamoja na ndugu zangu pia…

Ebu acheni kusambaza habari za uongo fanyeni kazi,” he said.

Read:

Earlier reports indicated that Ali Kiba had divorced his wife of close to two years after she refused to co-exist with her in-laws.

It was also said that Kiba’s mother invited to their home the singer’s exes, something that did not sit well with the mother of one.

A month ago, rumours were rife that Amina, born and bred in Mombasa, was having a hard time after learning about her husband’s other children.

Read Also:

His past, apparently was too much for the USIU alumnus to handle.

But according to her posts on her Instagram page, the couple is still deeply in love.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu