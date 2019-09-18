Sex Scandals Rock Sports Journalists Association’s Chris Mbaisi’s Reign

A section of the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya members want their president Chris Mbaisi ousted, over several sex scandals that he is allegedly orchestrating.

According to reports, the top scribe has been sneaking female journalists to international assignments at the expense of male members, in return for sexual favours.

Mbaisi, for instance is said to have pushed to have NTV’s Idah Waringa travel with him to cover the recently concluded All Africa Games in Morocco, leaving out other competent journalists.

The scandal ropes in Kenya National Sports Council treasurer Charles Nyaberi, who is said to be Mbaisi’s principal assistant in orchestrating the vice in the noble profession.

Read:

In the Morocco scandal, Mbaisi was to link up with K24 sports correspondent Caren Kibett, who replaced Citizen’s Mukami Wambora. According to a local weekly publication, Ms Wambora turned down the offer to travel after learning how Mbaisi was misusing female journalists.

As if that is not enough, Mbaisi in conjunction with his ever-absent treasurer Evelyne Watta cannot account for Ksh4 million given to the association by LG electronics for LG/SJAK Awards Gala. The executive committee also received 36-inch TVs and double door refrigerators from the company, as the journalists who did the real work watched from a distance.

Read:

Watta has since relocated to Spain, leaving the body abandoned without a substantive treasurer hence risking its finances.

Watta is said to have been the force behind Mbaisi’s fraudulent election to the International Sports Press Association (AIPS)-Africa as she sweet-talked senior officials. The same officials are said to have helped her relocate to Spain.

The members are also demanding that the secretary general Mike Okinyi, who was recently in Korea to cover the martial arts championships, to be investigated over the same.

Already, Kameme TV sports reporter Mary Anne has been selected by Mbaisi to cover IAAF World Championships in Qatar later this month.

The members are now threatening to form a rival body if the officials are not investigated and brought to book.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu